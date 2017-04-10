Temporary Road Closure of Back Street on Tuesday and Wednesday.

GREAT BAY(DCOMM):--- Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), announces that there will be a temporary road closure on Back Street on Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12.

The closure is scheduled to take place from 8.00pm to 10.00pm on both days. The temporary closure is limited to the area of Super Plaza Department Store.

Pedestrians are urged to walk with caution in the area of the aforementioned store during the aforementioned hours as improvements to the store will be undertaken.

The remainder of Back Street will be accessible to motorized traffic.

Ministry VROMI apologizes for any inconveniences this may cause.