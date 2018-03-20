Invitation aux associations sportives

La Direction Régionale de la Jeunesse, du Sport et de la Cohésion Sociale (DRJSCS) présentera la campagne 2018 du Comité National de Développement par le Sport (CNDS) aux acteurs du sport de Saint-Martin, le mardi 27 Mars 2018, de 18h à 20h, à la Maison des Entreprises (CCISM) de Concordia.

La Collectivité de Saint-Martin invite l’ensemble des associations sportives du territoire à participer à cette réunion d’information afin de s’informer sur les moyens mis en œuvre. La DRJSCS convie aussi les associations de Saint-Barthélemy à cette présentation.

Ordre du jour :

- Présentation des orientations de la campagne 2018

- Présentation de l’application internet de saisie des demandes de subventions



Invitation to Sports associations

The Regional Deparment of Youth, Sport and Social Cohesion (DRJSCS) will present the 2018 campaign of the National Committee for Sport Development (CNDS) to the sports actors of Saint-Martin, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, from 18h to 20h at Concordia's Maison des Entreprises (CCISM).

The Collectivité of Saint-Martin invites all the sports associations of the territory to participate in this information meeting to learn about the means implemented. The DRJSCS also invites the associations of Saint-Barthélemy to this presentation.

Agenda:

- Presentation of the orientations of the 2018 campaign

- Presentation of the internet application for entering grant applications