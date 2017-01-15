Remerciements Médiathèque et AT.

La Médiathèque et les Archives Territoriales de Saint-Martin tiennent à remercier chaleureusement l’ensemble des sponsors qui ont contribué au succès de leur évènement annuel « Old Fashion Christmas - Noël d’Antan », organisé le jeudi 22 décembre 2016.

Merci à :

La Collectivité de Saint-Martin, l’entreprise Computech, monsieur le député Daniel Gibbs, monsieur Paul Whit du Conseil de quartier n°5, l’association Sandy-Ground on the Move, Youth Radio 92.5fm, Port of St. Maarten, Walter Plantz, Carl ‘n Sons Unique Bakery, Boulangerie Lainez « Le Pain Authentique », Le Goût Restaurant, Enoch's Place, Restaurant Chez coco, Restaurant D'chazo, Scooby's, Subway, Sarafina’s, Divico, Sang's Super Center, Mc Donalds, Domino's Pizza, ACE Mega Center, madame Janneke Wevelaar, madame Agnès Dongen, Rodael Car Rental, Nikki NV, Vidéo Block, madame Catherine BERTHAULT, Sxm VFC Football Club, Chez Marcia & François Restaurant.

Merci à nos vendeurs du marché de Noël, à tous les participants au programme et au public venu nombreux partager ce moment de fête. Un grand Merci à tous !

_________________________

The territorial library and Archives of Saint-Martin would like to thank all the sponsors who contributed to the success of their annual event “Old Fashion Christmas – Noël d’antan” organized on Thursday, December 22, 2016.

Thanks go to :

The Collectivité of St-Martin, Computech, Mr le député Daniel Gibbs, Mr Paul Whit, Sandy-Ground on the Move, Youth Radio 92.5fm, Port of St. Maarten, Walter Plantz, Carl n Sons Unique Bakery, Boulangerie Lainez « Le Pain Authentique », Le Goût Restaurant, Enoch's Place, Restaurant Chez Coco, Restaurant D'chazo, Scooby's, Subway, Sarafina’s, Divico, Sang's Super Center, Mc Donalds, Domino's Pizza, ACE Mega Center, Mrs Janneke Wevelaar, Mrs Agnès Dongen, Rodael Car Rental, Nikki NV, Vidéo Block, Mrs Catherine BERTHAULT, Sxm VFC Football Club, Chez Marcia &